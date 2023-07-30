DDC for better vehicle inspection to curb accidents in the district

July 30, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

The District Development Committee (DDC) has instructed to strengthen vehicle inspection and awareness programmes to bring down the number of accidents in the district.

It was P.S. Supal, MLA, who brought the issue to the attention of the committee at a meeting chaired by District Collector Afsana Parveen. In a bid to ensure the safety of students, police and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) have been asked to strengthen enforcement measures to prevent speeding and drunk driving. The MLA also demanded immediate steps to restore roads that have been dug up for drinking water projects.

Speaking at the meeting, Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, pointed out the need to solve the shortage of surveyors in Kunnathur taluk and to expedite the construction of various roads. The representative of Minister J. Chinchurani suggested that the preparation of the master plan to upgrade the Kadakkal Government Hospital into a multi-speciality hospital should be fast-tracked. The construction of houses for tribal families at Kuriyottumala and land acquisition of Pathanapuram bypass were brought to the attention of DDC by K.B. Ganesh Kumar MLA.

The representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MLA, asked to increase the number of boat services in Munroe Thuruthu. He also demanded to restore various taxi prepaid counters in Kollam. Representative of N.K. Premachandran, MP, said the KSEB should take steps to ensure the maintenance of street lights.

Officials informed the DDC that steps had been taken against encroachment in Ashtamudi Lake. The meeting also decided that the officials of various departments should give a proper report regarding the utilisation of the project funds. District Police Chief Merin Joseph, Deputy Planning Officer V Rajalakshmi, ADM and officials of various departments were present.

