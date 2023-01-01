DDC directs to expedite road restoration in Kollam

January 01, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

District Development Committee (DDC) has directed to speed up the restoration of the roads dug up by Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and a resolution regarding this was presented by Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, at the committee meeting.

It was also suggested to include the Local Self Government Department while the Public Works Department will be in charge of the works. The Kalchira drinking water project and the land acquisition for Veliyam ITI, Ezhukone sub-registrar office and Kottarakkara Excise building were brought to the attention of DDC by the representative of Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal who represents Kottarakara constituency.

While immediate measures were sought to solve the human-wildlife conflict in Chadayamangalam, Kodikunnil Suresh MP’s representative pointed out the power problems in Munroe Thuruthu and demanded to address the delay in the disbursal of pension for cancer patients. The representative of C.R. Mahesh, MLA, demanded to fast-track the construction of Kattilkadavu Puthiyakavu road and the restoration of the pump in the Mavelikkara Kandiyurkadav drinking water project.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, pointed out the delay in the disbursal of Scheduled Caste lumpsum grant due to technical issues and the need to expedite the Karunagapally Kunnathur drinking water project. He also suggested to blacklist the contractor who defaulted in the construction of Sasthamcotta Government Higher Secondary School building. Medical aid for the victims of wild animal attacks in the eastern region of the district and the need to deepen canals to prevent flooding during the rains were the issues raised by the representatives of Pathanapuram MLA, K.B.Ganesh Kumar.

Food safety check post and lab should be started at Aryankavu and the ambulance facility of the Forest Department should be restored, said P.S. Supal MLA’s representative. The DDC expressed appreciation at the anti-drug campaign activities in the district and it also instructed to carry forward the campaign more efficiently.