DDC demands special project to tackle coastal erosion in Alappuzha

Updated - July 28, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 07:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

MP urges Union government to initiate scientific studies and implement projects to protect coastal areas in the district

The Hindu Bureau

The District Development Committee (DDC) has urged the Union government to immediately sanction a special project to combat coastal erosion in Alappuzha district.

Speaking at a meeting of the DDC held at Alappuzha district collectorate on Saturday, K.C. Venugopal, MP, called for scientific studies and implement projects to protect coastal areas in the district. H. Salam, MLA, demanded Central funds to implement projects to tackle sea erosion.

The meeting further discussed the widening of National Highway 66 in the district. Mr. Venugopal demanded immediate steps to end waterlogging at Pallithode.

Mr. Salam reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction of the Ambalappuzha mini civil station and Alappuzha West smart village office in the Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency. Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, reviewed the work of the fire station at Thakazhi and the sub-registrar office at Pulinkunnu. U. Prathibha, MLA, reviewed the construction of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation building at Kayamkulam.

Representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, demanded that financial sanction be provided for the proposed PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) road from Nedumudi Jyothi Junction to Kavalakkal in Kuttanad at the meeting. Representative of Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian called for the updation of the master plan prepared for the development of Chengannur town.

In a letter, Daleema Jojo, MLA, demanded the transfer of a piece of land near Arookutty boat jetty from the Health department to the Tourism department. Ms. Jojo said the place could be developed into a backwater tourism spot.

District Collector Alex Varghese presided. District Planning Officer M.P. Anilkumar and various department heads attended the meeting.

