DDC decides to action to prevent accidents in Kallar

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 29, 2022 23:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting on Saturday decided to take precautionary measures to prevent more accidents in Kallar, where several people lost their lives in recent years.

G. Stephen, MLA, directed the Major Irrigation department to take steps to provide warnings in areas where the waters are very deep. He also demanded the completion of work on the road leading to the Ponmudi tourism centre, which has remained out of bounds for the public for a long time.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

K. Ansalan, MLA, demanded that more doctors be appointed to the Neyyattinkara taluk hospital. The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Balaramapuram-Vazhimukk road construction. Steps will be taken to expedite the construction of the Vazhayila-Nedumangad Road. The work on the pipeline works at the Pothencode mini civil station has been completed. More personnel will be deployed on traffic duty on the MC Road at Vattapara during rush hour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app