DDC decides to action to prevent accidents in Kallar

The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting on Saturday decided to take precautionary measures to prevent more accidents in Kallar, where several people lost their lives in recent years.

G. Stephen, MLA, directed the Major Irrigation department to take steps to provide warnings in areas where the waters are very deep. He also demanded the completion of work on the road leading to the Ponmudi tourism centre, which has remained out of bounds for the public for a long time.

K. Ansalan, MLA, demanded that more doctors be appointed to the Neyyattinkara taluk hospital. The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Balaramapuram-Vazhimukk road construction. Steps will be taken to expedite the construction of the Vazhayila-Nedumangad Road. The work on the pipeline works at the Pothencode mini civil station has been completed. More personnel will be deployed on traffic duty on the MC Road at Vattapara during rush hour.