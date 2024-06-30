DDC calls for urgent repair of roads in Kottayam

In view of the intensifying rains, a meeting of the District Development Council in Kottayam has called for the urgent repair of roads in the district and the removal of trees that pose a danger to the public.

The meeting also emphasized the need for strict action against roadside vendors encroaching on footpaths. Addressing the gathering, District Collector V. Vigneshwari announced plans to reorganize the taluk-level councils, which often suffered from a lack of participation by relevant officials.

The council was informed that a field survey process has begun to grant title deeds to tribal families settled outside the Ponthanpuzha forest boundary. Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj urged strict action against groups speeding on motorcycles during school leaving hours.

K. Francis George, MP, suggested assessing the feasibility of the Kumarakom-Munnar road to benefit tourists. There was also a demand to construct hanging fences and ditches on forest fringes to prevent wild animals from straying into human habitats. Additionally, it was requested to expedite the relocation of the Special Tehsildar’s office, initially started at the Erumeli North village office for issuing hillmen settlement titles, to Mundakkayam.

In Pathanamthitta, Health Minister Veena George informed the District Development Council that construction of the approach road to the new Kozhencherry bridge would commence soon. The land where the Kozhencherry Post Office stands has been handed over to the Public Works Department, and the Minister directed the Kerala Road Fund Board Executive Engineer to start the road construction immediately.

Addressing the rising dengue cases in the district, the Minister emphasized the need to expedite cleaning activities, noting that some dengue hotspots remain unchanged.

For the beautification of the Pathanamthitta ring road and the construction of pavements, the Minister called for the clearance of road encroachments and the acceleration of the survey process for demarcation. Regarding the construction of a flyover at Aban Junction, she directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to expedite their related works, including the laying of transmission lines.

