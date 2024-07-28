DDC in Kottayam calls for expediting works under Jal Jeevan Mission

A meeting of the District Development Council (DDC) in Kottayam has called for expediting construction works under the Jal Jeevan Mission project to avoid losing administrative approval for road renovation works due to delays.

District Collector John V. Samuel has been tasked with organising discussions between Jal Jeevan Mission contractors and the Kerala Water Authority. Additionally, meetings of the District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) will be convened to assess project progress.

In light of accidents in abandoned quarries, the Department of Mining and Geology has been instructed to compile an inventory of such sites in the district. The Public Works department (PWD), meanwhile, has been directed to take action against roadside vendors encroaching footpaths.

The PWD National Highway wing reported that it has received permission to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for upgrading the Kottayam-Mundakkayam section of National Highway 183 to a four-lane road. In response, Government Chief Whip and Kanjirappally legislator N. Jayaraj urged the authorities to ensure that public opinion is considered during the DPR preparation.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, the DDC meeting decided to bolster anti-narcotic operations in the district. Health Minister Veena George, addressing the meeting, directed the Deputy Director of Survey to expedite the resurvey work in Pathanamthitta village. Additionally, the Executive Engineer of PWD has been instructed to accelerate the construction of the Pathanamthitta-Kumbazha Road.

District Collector S. Prem Krishnan presided over the meeting.

