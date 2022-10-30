DDC asks officials to address drinking water shortage in Kollam

The District Development Committee (DDC) has instructed the departments concerned to solve the drinking water shortage in various parts of the district. The DDC also called for improvement in facilities offered at government hospitals.

At the DDC meeting, G.S Jayalal, MLA, demanded immediate steps for the appointment of essential staff at Nedungolam Taluk Hospital, along with restoration of suspended KSRTC services. He added that the district administration needs to pay special attention to implementation of development projects.

Meanwhile, M. Mukesh, MLA, brought the reopening of Sambranikodi island, a tourist hotspot that was closed following an accident, to the attention of DDC. He instructed the officials to restart tourism activities in the island after ensuring safety as per the guidelines.

The committee laid emphasis on the need to speed up construction of tube wells in the district to address potable water shortage. Perumon road construction was also discussed.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the procedures for timely completion of Sasthamcotta mini civil station and excise complex. “The construction work of Sasthamcotta Government Higher Secondary School should be carried out with precision. The District Collector should convene a meeting to discuss the issues related to land acquisition for the Mynagappally railway flyover,” he said.

Action against illegal quarry in Chitara grama panchayat and shortage of staff at Kadakkal Taluk Hospital were other issues raised at the meeting. Immediate intervention of the district administration was sought to address the quarrying-related problems at Ayiravalli Rock.

While the need to expedite the construction works carried out by National Health Mission at Munroe Thuruthu was pointed out, construction of groynes and bridges at various locations, including Alappad, Chittumoola, Maliyekkal and Kattilkadavu were also discussed.