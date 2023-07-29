HamberMenu
DCTAP will help comprehensive development of tribespeople in Wayanad, says Minister

July 29, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan has said that the Digitally Connected Tribal Area Project (DCTAP) will help the comprehensive development of marginalised sections of society.

The project, being executed jointly by the Scheduled Tribe Development Department and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), focuses on improving health, education and job opportunities for tribespeople.

Inaugurating a lifestyle diseases screening camp for tribespeople as part of the project at Mananthavady on Saturday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said decentralisation of power had improved the living conditions of tribal communities. Tribal students had made their presence felt in fields such as engineering, medicine, law, and civil services, said the Minister. The joint support of the three-tier local bodies was essential for the successful implementation of the project, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

The Minister handed over appointment orders to staff members of the project on the occasion. He also visited Priyadarshini tea estate, the second largest tribal settlement in Asia, which was set up in 1984 to protect tribespeople from bonded labour, at Pancharakolly near Mananthavady.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said a master plan would be drafted for the comprehensive development of the estate. He met workers and leaders of trade unions. O.R. Kelu, MLA, was present.

