DCPU to aid students who lost parents to COVID-19

Children in the district who are yet to begin primary education or who stopped their studies midway owing to COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons will be identified by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) under the Women and Child Development Department and their education resumed.

The DCPU will help children whose education has come to a stop because they lost both parents to COVID-19, those who had lost one parent earlier and the surviving parent succumbed to COVID-19, if one parent had abandoned them earlier and the surviving parent died of COVID-19, or one parent succumbed to COVID-19. If such children come to the attention of the public, all details of the child along with documents should be passed on to the District Child Protection Officer directly at Poojappura or through e-mail at tvmdcpu2015@gmail.com