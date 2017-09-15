DCCs protest against delay in roadwork

Union Minister of State for Tourism K.J. Alphons is a bridge between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president M.M. Hassan has said.

The KPCC president was inaugurating a day-long satyagraha jointly organised by the District Congress Committees of Kottayam, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta against the delay in launching the work on the Ponkunnam-Punalur Road as part of the second phase of the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) at Kumbazha, near here, on Friday.

Mr. Hassan accused Mr. Vijayan of pursuing a soft Hindutva approach. The Chief Minister had congratulated Mr. Alphons through a Facebook post and hosted a dinner for the Minister at Kerala House in Delhi. The Chief Minister had taken extra care not to serve beef to Mr. Alphons at the dinner.

“Our State government that shifted the District Collector for issuing notice to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for hoisting the national flag at a school in Palakkad on Independence Day,” Mr. Hassan alleged.

The KPCC president alleged that the State had been witnessing development stalemate ever since the assumption of power by the Left Democratic Front one-and-a-half years ago. Opening of liquor shops across the State was the only achievement of the LDF government, he alleged.

The three DCCs will continue the agitation till the beginning of the development works on the Punalur-Ponkunnam Road. Mr. Hassan said the Punalur-Ponkunnam Road had been awaiting deliverance from its sorry state for several years. The previous UDF government could not launch the KSTP Phase-II road development work following the announcement of general elections, he said.

Pathanamthitta DCC president Babu George presided. Kodikkunnil Suresh, Anto Antony, MPs; Bindu Krishna, Kollam DCC president; Adoor Prakash, MLA; Saratchandra Prasad, Nooranad Rajasekharan, Mathethu Saraladevi, Jyotishkumar Chamakkala, Pazhakulam Madhu, P. Mohanraj, M.M. Nazeer, and G. Rathikumar, all Congress leaders, spoke.