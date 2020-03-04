Kerala

DCC to stage protest march

The District Congress Committee will organise protest marches for three consecutive days in the Kannur Corporation limits against alleged police inaction against CPI(M) councillors who were accused of attacking Mayor Suma Balakrishnan.

Addressing the media, DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni said the marches were aimed at revealing the true face of CPI(M) before the public. The march would be organised on March 15, 16 and 17, he said, adding that it would be inaugurated by KPCC working president K. Sudhakaran at Chala bypass junction. The CPI(M), which harped on protection of women, failed to take disciplinary action against its councillors who attacked the Mayor, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 12:14:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/dcc-to-stage-protest-march/article30976016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY