DCC to stage protest march

The District Congress Committee will organise protest marches for three consecutive days in the Kannur Corporation limits against alleged police inaction against CPI(M) councillors who were accused of attacking Mayor Suma Balakrishnan.
Addressing the media, DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni said the marches were aimed at revealing the true face of CPI(M) before the public. The march would be organised on March 15, 16 and 17, he said, adding that it would be inaugurated by KPCC working president K. Sudhakaran at Chala bypass junction. The CPI(M), which harped on protection of women, failed to take disciplinary action against its councillors who attacked the Mayor, he said.
