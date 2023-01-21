ADVERTISEMENT

DCC to intensify stir against alleged government apathy to Wayanad medical college

January 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

Congress workers to take out a protest march and stage a fast in front of the medical college on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) is preparing to launch its second phase of agitation against the alleged apathy of the government towards the Wayanad Government Medical College, Mananthavady.

Congress workers will take out a protest march and stage a fast in front of the medical college on Monday, DCC president N.D. Appachan said.

Mr. Appachan said the institution was in deep crisis, and it was finding it difficult to meet the daily expenses. Arrears have mounted to ₹6 crore now, including those on electricity bill of ₹1.5 crore, he said. If the situation persists, the laboratory and x-ray unit will have to be closed down, he added. If the government granted a sum of ₹15 lakh, the CT scan unit could be reopened.

The party will also raise demands such as an investigation into the alleged negligence on the part of the medical college authorities that reportedly led to the death of a farmer who sustained injuries in a recent tiger attack, setting up a catheterisation laboratory, reopening of the CT scan unit, and ensuring supply of medicines and services of specialist doctors.

