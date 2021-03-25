Kerala

DCC president files complaint with EC

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Neyyatinkara Sanal has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) accusing the Sports Council Secretary of convening a meeting of sports teachers in the district on March 25 in violation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections.

In a press release, Mr.Sanal said that such a meeting is being organised at a time when there are ongoing protests of sports teachers raising various demands to ensure their votes by making some promises. He has also lodged a complaint over the State Literacy Mission Authority’s magazine Akshara Kairali publishing the Chief Minister’s article on the LDF government’s achievements.

