DCC opposes K. Sudhakaran’s choice of candidate in Kannur

March 01, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KANNUR

In an unexpected development, the Congress leaders in Kannur district have vehemently opposed Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran’s choice of candidate for the Kannur Lok Sabha seat. The District Congress Committee leaders have reportedly conveyed their concerns to Mr. Sudhakaran and the party leadership, cautioning them against backing KPCC general secretary K. Jayanth due to fears of reduced electoral prospects.

The fate of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kannur now hinges on Mr. Sudhakaran’s decisions. The KPCC president, who initially opted out of the race, subsequently reversed his decision creating a lot of uncertainty, with multiple contenders emerging. However, his recent indication to the screening committee of his desire to withdraw from the election, citing health concerns and the challenge of simultaneously holding the roles of KPCC president and MP, has infused further confusion to the Congress camp.

Meanwhile, the discontent against Mr. Jayanth has spilled over onto social media, with protests gaining momentum online. Reports suggest that the DCC leadership is backing prominent women candidates and youth leader V.P. Abdul Rashid for the seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should Mr. Sudhakaran persist with his stance, it could present a significant challenge for the Congress High Command in identifying a suitable candidate for Kannur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.