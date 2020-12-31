DCC initiates action against those who defied whip

Show-cause notice issued to three in capital district

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has initiated action against party members who ignored the party whip during elections to the posts of heads and deputy heads of local bodies.

DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal has issued show-cause notices to three Congress councillors and ward members who allegedly aided the victory of candidates of rival parties by violating the party whip.

Notices have been issued to G. Sukumari, councillor in the Neyyattinkara municipality, who reportedly invalidated her vote and paved the way for the victory of the Left Democratic Front candidate; L. Christudas who declined to vote for the Congress candidate in the election to the post of president in the Thirupuram grama panchayat; and Karode ward member V.R. Aneesh who voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate in the election to the post of panchayat president.

Mr. Sanal said necessary steps would be taken to get them disqualified under the anti-defection law.