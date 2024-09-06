ADVERTISEMENT

DC Books’ golden jubilee fete in Thrissur on Sept. 7

Updated - September 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Thrissur

Writers Sara Joseph, K. Satchidanandan, M. Mukundan will participate. Ramachandra Guha will deliver jubilee oration

The Hindu Bureau

The golden jubilee celebrations of DC Books will be inaugurated by Minister V.N. Vasavan in Thrissur on September 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be presided over by K. Satchidanandan. Historian Ramachandra Guha will deliver the golden jubilee oration on “Where History and Literature Meet.” M. Mukundan will deliver the keynote address. There will also be an exhibition of India’s first graphic narrative, Cheriya Manushyarum Valiya Lokavum.

DC Books and Kerala Literature Festival will come together to offer a literary tribute to the cultural city. A literature festival, which will be attended by writers and cultural activists, will be inaugurated by writer Sara Joseph, according to a press release. At the festival, 17 books in the categories of novel, poetry, essay, history, and memoir will be released.

Following this, there will be a musical tribute in honour of the late lyricists P. Bhaskaran, Vayalar Ramavarma, O.N.V. Kurup, and Yusufali Kechery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US