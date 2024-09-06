DC Books’ golden jubilee fete in Thrissur on Sept. 7

The golden jubilee celebrations of DC Books will be inaugurated by Minister V.N. Vasavan in Thrissur on September 7.

The event will be presided over by K. Satchidanandan. Historian Ramachandra Guha will deliver the golden jubilee oration on “Where History and Literature Meet.” M. Mukundan will deliver the keynote address. There will also be an exhibition of India’s first graphic narrative, Cheriya Manushyarum Valiya Lokavum.

DC Books and Kerala Literature Festival will come together to offer a literary tribute to the cultural city. A literature festival, which will be attended by writers and cultural activists, will be inaugurated by writer Sara Joseph, according to a press release. At the festival, 17 books in the categories of novel, poetry, essay, history, and memoir will be released.

Following this, there will be a musical tribute in honour of the late lyricists P. Bhaskaran, Vayalar Ramavarma, O.N.V. Kurup, and Yusufali Kechery.