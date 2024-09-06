GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DC Books’ golden jubilee fete in Thrissur on Sept. 7

Writers Sara Joseph, K. Satchidanandan, M. Mukundan will participate. Ramachandra Guha will deliver jubilee oration

Updated - September 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The golden jubilee celebrations of DC Books will be inaugurated by Minister V.N. Vasavan in Thrissur on September 7.

The event will be presided over by K. Satchidanandan. Historian Ramachandra Guha will deliver the golden jubilee oration on “Where History and Literature Meet.” M. Mukundan will deliver the keynote address. There will also be an exhibition of India’s first graphic narrative, Cheriya Manushyarum Valiya Lokavum.

DC Books and Kerala Literature Festival will come together to offer a literary tribute to the cultural city. A literature festival, which will be attended by writers and cultural activists, will be inaugurated by writer Sara Joseph, according to a press release. At the festival, 17 books in the categories of novel, poetry, essay, history, and memoir will be released.

Following this, there will be a musical tribute in honour of the late lyricists P. Bhaskaran, Vayalar Ramavarma, O.N.V. Kurup, and Yusufali Kechery.

Published - September 06, 2024 08:58 pm IST

