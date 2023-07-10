Daytime traffic resumes on Gap Road

July 10, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

Daytime traffic on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH85) in Munnar resumed on Monday morning. Traffic on the stretch was suspended after heavy rain triggered a major landslip along the Chemmannar stretch of the Gap Road on Friday. According to Idukki Collector Sheeba George, single line traffic was allowed on the stretch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. “The traffic ban from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. will continue till further notice,” said the Collector.

Officials said police personnel had been deployed on the Chemmannar stretch to ensure single-line traffic. The stretch is one of the major routes connecting Munnar and Thekkady and Munnar and Bodimettu in Tamil Nadu.

There were allegations that unscientific road-widening works had triggered the landslips. Rocks were blasted simultaneously at various spots which shook sensitive layers of rocks, causing serial landslips on the stretch, it was alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.