Daytime traffic resumes on Gap Road

Single-line traffic allowed till 6 p.m.; ban on night travel to continue

July 10, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

Vinod V Sanker
Vehicles moving through the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar on Monday.

Vehicles moving through the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Daytime traffic on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH85) in Munnar resumed on Monday morning. Traffic on the stretch was suspended after heavy rain triggered a major landslip along the Chemmannar stretch of the Gap Road on Friday. According to Idukki Collector Sheeba George, single line traffic was allowed on the stretch from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. “The traffic ban from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. will continue till further notice,” said the Collector.

Officials said police personnel had been deployed on the Chemmannar stretch to ensure single-line traffic. The stretch is one of the major routes connecting Munnar and Thekkady and Munnar and Bodimettu in Tamil Nadu.

There were allegations that unscientific road-widening works had triggered the landslips. Rocks were blasted simultaneously at various spots which shook sensitive layers of rocks, causing serial landslips on the stretch, it was alleged.

