Daytime traffic on Gap Road stretch to resume on Monday

July 09, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

Only single lane traffic will be allowed during the daytime. Night travel along the stretch will remain suspended until further notice, says official. Full reopening only after a complete inspection.

A Correspondent

The Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar after the debris removal works | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The traffic on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar will be resumed on Monday morning. The traffic was suspended after heavy rain triggered a major landslip along the Chemmannar stretch of the Gap Road on Friday.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) assistant executive engineer Rex Felix said, “Only single lane traffic will be allowed during the daytime. Night travel along the Gap Road stretch will remain suspended until further notice.”

“Security personnel and the police will be deployed on the route to ensure the safety of travellers. The road will be fully opened for traffic only after a detailed inspection,” Mr. Felix said.

According to officials, removal of debris on the stretch was partially completed on Sunday morning. However, the district administration directed to open the road for traffic only on Monday morning.

Since 2019, the Gap Road stretch has witnessed nearly 20 major and minor landslips. It was alleged that unscientific road widening works triggered the serial landslips. Rocks were blasted simultaneously at many spots, which shook sensitive layers of the rocks, causing the landslips, say experts.

