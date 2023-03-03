Daytime temperatures likely to go up in Kannur, Kasaragod on Saturday: IMD

March 03, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to experience an increase in daytime temperatures on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 36-39°C — three to five degrees Celsius above the normal — in the two districts, the IMD said on Friday.

On Sunday, temperatures are likely to dip by about 2°C in the region.

KSDMA advisory

Meanwhile, the rising daytime temperatures in March has prompted the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to issue a general advisory. The KSDMA has urged the public to avoid direct sunlight as far as possible from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and take adequate precautions to avoid dehydration and sunburn by drinking lots of water. It is advisable to carry bottled water, caps and umbrellas while travelling, the KSDMA said.

The authority has also advised the people to conserve water and make arrangements for collecting rainwater.

Precautions against fire

Precautions should be taken against the possibility of fires in markets, buildings and trash collection and dump yards, the KSDMA said.

On March 1, the Labour department had issued orders rescheduling the daytime working hours for labourers so as to prevent them from falling victim to sunstroke. The working hours were rescheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 2 to April 30 with a break from 12 noon to 3 p.m.