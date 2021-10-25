Kerala

Days of theatre back in Thrissur

The inaugural play Annam, staged by Cochin Chandrakantham, at the Professional Theatre festival in Thrissur on Monday. K.K. Najeeb   | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

The professional theatre festival, organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, has begun here.

Akademi vice-president Xavier Pulppat inaugurated the festival on Monday.

Mr. Pulppat said that without art and literature, society would become lifeless and insensitive. So the akademi had come up with the festival to promote and encourage artistes and society. Let such initiatives help society get over the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The professional theatre competition, which started as soon as the Government gave the nod for open theatres, was an achievement for the akademi, akademi secretary Prabhakaran Pazhassi said.

Books released

Writer Asokan Charuvil released eight books, published as part of the ‘100 days, 100 books’ project of the akademi.

Akademi’s Guru Puja Award winner P.V.K. Panayal was honoured at the function. Mt. Pulppat presented the award to him. Winner of the K. Raghavan Master award, music director Vidydharan was also honoured at the function.

Regional Theatre here is hosting the theatre festival-2019, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19. The festival will conclude on October 29.

Plays today

Ethihasam - Souparnika, Thiruvananthapuram (10 a.m.)

Kumaranasanum Chandalabhikshukiyum - Kannur Nataka Sangam (5 p.m.)


