Daya Bai ends stir

The Hindu Bureau
October 19, 2022 18:50 IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Social activist Daya Bai, who has been on a hunger strike in the State capital since October 2 seeking solutions to the problems faced by endosulfan victims, ended her stir on Wednesday.

An action council spearheading the struggle said the government had provided more clarity on expert treatment, special medical camps, and day-care centres for the victims.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Veena George and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu called on the activist at the General Hospital, where she was admitted three days ago. Ms. Daya Bai ended the hunger strike by drinking a glass of water, the Health Minister's office said.

Although both Ministers held talks with Ms. Daya Bai and the action council leaders on Sunday, the stir continued as the official minutes of the meeting allegedly did not reflect the agreements reached during the meeting.

In a revised document handed over to the action council on Monday, the government said a neurology unit would be established at the District Hospital, Kanhangad, within a year.

Also, special medical camps to identify endosulfan victims would be held within five months of filing the applications. As per the agreement, applications had to be filed within two months.

Ms. George said the government had brought more clarity to the issues that were discussed on Sunday with Ms. Daya Bai and the action council leaders. The government had always been considerate towards endosulfan victims and their families, she said.

