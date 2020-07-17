Kerala

Day of Justice

The Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) will celebrate the International Day of Justice at the Civil Station here on Friday. District Legal Services Authority Secretary Anupama will inaugurate the function. Assistant Collector D. Dharmalasree will preside over the event.

