ADVERTISEMENT

Day-long Nayam film festival on March 1

February 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Humans of the World, a collective of film buffs from the capital city, will be organising ‘Nayam’, a day-long film festival on March 1 at the auditorium 5 of Aries Plex. The first edition of the festival will showcase films that have brought new experiments in form and content to Malayalam cinema. The films to be screened are Shanavas Naranipuzha’s ‘Kari’, Sherry Govindan’s ‘Ka Kha Ga Gha Nga’, and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Kayattam’. Writer and scenarist Vinu Abraham will inaugurate the festival. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US