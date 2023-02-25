HamberMenu
Day-long Nayam film festival on March 1

February 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Humans of the World, a collective of film buffs from the capital city, will be organising ‘Nayam’, a day-long film festival on March 1 at the auditorium 5 of Aries Plex. The first edition of the festival will showcase films that have brought new experiments in form and content to Malayalam cinema. The films to be screened are Shanavas Naranipuzha’s ‘Kari’, Sherry Govindan’s ‘Ka Kha Ga Gha Nga’, and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Kayattam’. Writer and scenarist Vinu Abraham will inaugurate the festival. 

