Day-long drama in Palakkad as CPI(M) local leader quits party, but later attends LDF meet

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the district witnessed a day-long drama amid electioneering for the Assembly byelection when Palakkad area committee member Abdul Shukoor quit the party alleging insult and discrimination from district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu.

Senior CPI(M) leaders N.N. Krishnadas and A.K. Balan swung to action, goading and wheedling him back to the party. Mr. Shukoor attended a Left Democratic Front (LDF) convention held here in the afternoon, putting rest to speculations about his quitting the party and joining another.

However, he was proscribed from talking to the media by the party leadership. Mr. Krishnadas turned angry when television newspersons persisted on getting a bite from Mr. Shukoor.

The Congress had opened parleys with him, and welcomed him to the party. Congress leaders such as V.K. Sreekandan, MP, and Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan urged him to join the Congress.

Mr. Shukoor, CITU’s auto-taxi union district treasurer and a former municipal councillor, is popular among the working class in Palakkad. Soon after deciding to leave the party earlier, he said he had worked for the CPI(M) for over three decades.

Mr. Shukoor said he had been badly insulted by Mr. Suresh Babu in a recent election meeting held here, and been accused of shirking his responsibilities.

“I can’t take this insult any more,” Mr. Shukoor whimpered. He said Mr. Suresh Babu had threatened him a few days ago, and held him solely responsible for the delay in putting up posters and writing graffiti for Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent candidate P. Sarin at certain areas.

He said that he had not decided to join any other party or to quit social work.

When the CPI(M) district leadership went about firefighting by trying to appease him, other party leaders, including that of the BJP, approached his family offering support.

“Mr. Shukoor is a good social worker, and his sister Saleena is a councillor showing great commitment. He is welcome to the BJP,” said senior BJP leader N. Sivarajan, who visited his house.

