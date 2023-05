May 02, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Davendra Dhodawat, Principal Secretary to the Governor, has been promoted and posted as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Governor.

This is the first time that an officer in the scale of Chief Secretary is being posted as Secretary to the Governor.

A graduate in modern medicine, Dr. Dhodawat belongs to the 1993 batch of IAS and hails from Rajasthan. He has held various posts in Kerala, Delhi and in Rajasthan on deputation.