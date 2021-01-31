Dates import: Customs told to give info under RTI

Govt. sees trespass against federalism, jurisdictional overreach

The State government on Saturday appeared to harness the strength of the Right to Information Act (RTI) to mount a robust legal defence against what it viewed as trespasses against federalism and jurisdictional overreach by the Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

A.P. Rajeevan, Additional State Protocol Officer, General Administration Department (Political) has sought information under the RTI Act from the Customs regarding the controversial import of dates by the UAE consulate here in 2017.

The Customs appeared to be investigating whether the date import was a cover for gold smuggling and if the crime had the tacit support of any person in the State government.

Minister questioned

The Customs had unleashed a political storm by questioning Minister for Welfare of Minorities, Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage, K.T. Jaleel, for accepting the dates as a Ramzan gift from the consulate for distribution to needy families.

The Kerala Secretariat Employees Association, a pro-Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] service organisation, had sought the prosecution of Customs officials for the ‘custodial harassment’ of Assistant Protocol Officer M.S. Harikrishnan. The Customs had questioned him recently in connection with duty exemption granted to foreign representations by the State government.

The Protocol Section at the government Secretariat had come under the Customs scanner after the UAE consulate linked gold smuggling case broke in July last.

A fire at the section last year had caused the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to accuse the government of arson to erase evidence regarding duty exemption granted to foreign embassies to import freight without Customs examination.

The State Protocol Officer had told the Customs that the Kerala government had not granted immunity to the UAE consulate or any foreign entity or representation to import freight without Customs examination or assessment via air and seaports in the State during the 2019-21 period.

Questions posed

Mr. Rajeevan has asked the Customs to identify “the importer responsible for payment of duty if the imported commodity or part of it is utilised for non-permitted purpose.”

His questions seemed calibrated to understand the State government’s duties and functions and responsibility in policing imports and sea and border check-posts. He has asked details about adjudication procedures if any regarding the import of dates. He has also sought the name and designation of persons served with a summons under Section 108 of the Customs Act connected with controversial import of dates.