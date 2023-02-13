ADVERTISEMENT

‘Date with Industry’ programme for providing job opportunities to college students today

February 13, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

It aims at ensuring jobs for 10,000 final year students, internship for around 10,000 students and make 50,000 students job ready through upskilling

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission’s ‘Connect Career to Campus’ campaign, Kerala Skills Express will organise ‘Date with the Industry’ programme on Valentine’s Day to provide employment to final-year students.

The industry interaction programme will be organised in 100 arts and science colleges, 100 engineering colleges and 50 polytechnics. The programme is organised in association with G-TECH, NASSCOM and CII.

The Skills Express aims at ensuring employment for 10,000 final year students, internship for around 10,000 students and make 50,000 students job ready through various skill development programmes. It also seeks to extend placement opportunities to colleges in rural areas and promote the ‘Work While Studying’ concept.  In the first phase, the programme will be organised in 75 selected colleges, including arts and science colleges, in the State.

The programme will be implemented in two segments, Career Track and Learning Track. While Career Track aims to ensure placement and internship, the focus of Learning Track is to help students select appropriate learning pathways and training programmes to meet industry requirements. Students who get jobs and internship under the programme will be handed over job offer letters at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in May this year.

