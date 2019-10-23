Database of tribal life to be ready soon

The district administration has initiated a comprehensive process to collect information on tribal communities.

Addressing a special meeting of Schedule Tribe promoters at the collectorate on Tuesday, District Collector T.V. Subhash said the personal data of tribals was being collected to facilitate a comprehensive development of tribal colonies.

The district administration aims to create a database of the living conditions, housing, education, employment, earnings and health of each person, he said, adding that such a system was needed to properly plan special development programmes for tribespeople. He informed that a permanent mechanism would be set up to update data collected at regular intervals.

The Collector also suggested that taluk-level adalats be held to solve issues pertaining to Aadhaar card, ration card, and health card. Mr. Subhash promised to visit tribal colonies once a month.