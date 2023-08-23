‘Database of drug peddlers in the pipeline’

August 23, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Kozhikode

K. Sethu Raman assumed the post of Inspector General of Police (North Zone) on Monday. An IPS officer of the 2004 batch, he has worked as District Police Chief in Malappuram and Ernakulam. He was Inspector General of Police (IGP) and District Police Chief (Kochi City) prior to this posting. Now, as Inspector General of Police (North Zone), he is in charge of northern districts of Kerala, from Kasaragod to Thrissur.

A native of Munnar, Idukki, Mr. Sethu Raman is known for his determination to reform the Civil Services.

Mr. Sethu Raman is also known for his essays and books. He is a recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for science writing for his book Malayali- Oru Janithaka Vayana. He speaks to Aabha Raveendran on his plans for the region.

Drug abuse seems to be the gravest issue in Kerala these days. What are your plans to check it?

We need to address the supply side as well as the demand side. Our plan is to come up with a database of known drug peddlers and users so that we could track them and put up surveillance. On the other hand, we need to create awareness among children against using drugs. Around 80% of the children who were found using drugs in the State have said that they were not warned against it. It shows that our campaigns have not reached the target population. So we plan to strengthen the School Protection Groups and hold more awareness programmes.

Children from broken families, financially backward families and educationally backward children are the most vulnerable. Even their parents need guidance, as most of them are clueless on how to get their children overcome the addiction. Rehabilitating these children is very important as it is addicts who often become peddlers.

The rate of drug abuse in Kerala (1.2%) is only half of the national average (2.4%). We can control it if we put our minds into it. Our officers are diligent and capable of doing so.

Cyber Crimes involving children are also on the rise. Many are losing money through gaming sites

Parents need to be vigilant about it when they give their mobile phones to children. As for adults, they get involved in scams mostly due to their greed.

You were District Police Chief (Kochi city). Now you have three cities under your jurisdiction. Are there any plans to implement your successful traffic control measures in these cities also?

A Traffic Regulatory committee needs to be formed. I have talked to the District Police chief (Kozhikode City) about it and we will soon come up with a traffic plan.

Is it true that the crime rate is coming down in the State?

We have a large number of crimes getting reported, but most are petty cases. The State used to report around 500 murders per year at one time. Now it is below 300. Most of the people involved in petty cases are held as a preventive step so that they would not go about committing serious crimes.

Are there any new books of yours in the pipeline?

Nothing as of now. Writing is possible only while working in a lighter post, a nine-to-five job in mufti. Not when I am in uniform. So it may take a while for the next book.

