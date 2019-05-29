Databank of educated tribal youths to be compiled soon

The Tribal Development Department is gearing up to prepare a databank of highly qualified tribal youths in the district to ensure job opportunities to them.

The pilot project would be launched at Muppainad and Meppadi grama panchayats and Kalpetta municipality in the initial phase, Jamsheed Chempanthodika, tribal extension officer, Kalpetta, said here on Tuesday.

The department had noticed that many qualified tribal youths in the district were jobless or were engaged in physical labour for their livelihood, while many posts reserved for them were lying vacant owing to the dearth of qualified candidates.

Ensuring jobs

Hence the department is planning to prepare a databank on qualified tribal candidates and these would be handed over to various government departments and private enterprises to ensure their job opportunities, the extension officer added.

The candidates would also be considered for various self-employment projects being executed by the department.

Coaching

The department would provide coaching for the candidates to attend various competitive examinations organised by various government agencies, he added.

The candidates should submit their biodata at the tribal extension office here before June 10.