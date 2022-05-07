Data entry, office automation course
The LBS centre functioning at Sasthamcotta block panchayat in Kollam has invited applications for four-month data entry and office automation (English and Malayalam) courses starting on May 9. SSLC is the qualification required and applicants from SC/ST and OBC categories are eligible for fee concession. Applications can be submitted through http://lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/services/courses. For more details, contact 9446854661, 7510297507, 0476-2831122.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.