Data entry, office automation course

The LBS centre functioning at Sasthamcotta block panchayat in Kollam has invited applications for four-month data entry and office automation (English and Malayalam) courses starting on May 9. SSLC is the qualification required and applicants from SC/ST and OBC categories are eligible for fee concession. Applications can be submitted through http://lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/services/courses. For more details, contact 9446854661, 7510297507, 0476-2831122.  


