Application invited for data entry and office automation course

December 04, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

LBS Kollam region centre has invited applications for its data entry and office automation courses. SSLC is the qualification required and applicants from SC/ST and OBC categories are eligible for fee concession. Applications can be submitted through http://lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/services/courses and call 0474 2970780 for more details. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

