Data collection on Chooralmala landslide survivors completed

Data collection of families living in rental houses in various local bodies of the district, following the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, has been completed.

The exercise is aimed at providing financial assistance to families living in rental homes, as per government norms. The Revenue department has said that the amount, ₹6,000 per family, will be directly deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts from the first week of September.

A total of 888 families have been temporarily relocated to various places in the district.