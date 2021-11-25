Dashboards to provide info on status of title deed pleas

Applications along with steps taken/objections will be there: Minister

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that dashboards will be set up at the district level to inform people of the status of petitions concerning title deeds and the aim is to resolve all grievances expeditiously.

The Minister, addressing a meeting of revenue officials at the Kasaragod Collectorate on Thursday, said dashboards should be ready by December. Applications received should be noted on the dashboard, along with steps taken/objections.

Mr. Rajan said land issues in Kasaragod were complex, though the number of applications for title deeds was low. It should be clear how many title deeds could be issued in the district in the next five years.

Title deeds should not be denied for incorrect information in revenue records and steps should be taken to issue the same to the landless. He suggested that a special drive should be held to resolve issues concerning land conversion, revenue cases, and title deeds.

Mr. Rajan said the problem with land reclassification was complex. The number of complaints was also increasing. “It is only when land tax is paid online that many become aware of the nature of the land. Special arrangements will be made to resolve such grievances.”

He said a digital resurvey of land would be launched soon. Various technologies would be used for this depending on the specifics of the land. File adalats would be held in villages in