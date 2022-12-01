  1. EPaper
Darul Huda national arts fest begins in Malappuram

December 01, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan speaking at the inauguration of the national arts festival of Darul Huda Islamic University at Chemmad in Malappuram on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan speaking at the inauguration of the national arts festival of Darul Huda Islamic University at Chemmad in Malappuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The grand finale of the sixth national arts festival of Darul Huda Islamic University began at Chemmad on Wednesday evening.

Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) State president Syed Hameedali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the festival named ‘Sibaq’. Darul Huda secretary U.V.K. Mohammed presided over the function.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan was the chief guest at the inaugural function. Speaking on the occasion, he called upon people to come forward to uphold religious and cultural diversity. He said diversity was the country’s ethos, and that it should be protected at any cost by maintaining mutual respect and regard between religions.

Darul Huda Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Mohammed Nadvi, Syed Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili, Indian Union Muslim League State general secretary P.M.A. Salam, and District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy were among those who spoke.

Students from different States presented cultural programmes at a rally taken out through Chemmad town. Around 2,000 students from 28 institutions and Darul Huda off-campuses in Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are participating in the five-day festival.

