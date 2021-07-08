Kerala

Darshan will not be allowed at Guruvayur temple

Special Correspondent Thrissur 08 July 2021 19:07 IST
Updated: 08 July 2021 19:07 IST

Darshan will not be allowed at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, till further notice. However, pre-booked weddings will be conducted.

The restrictions have been announced in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 test positivity rate in the Guruvayur municipal area. The area where the temple is situated comes under category C.

New bookings for weddings or darshan will not be allowed. Offerings can be done online.

Advertising
Advertising

Daily pujas at the temple will be done, according to a press release issued by the Guruvayur Devaswom.

Comments
More In Kerala
Kerala
Read more...