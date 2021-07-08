Kerala

Darshan will not be allowed at Guruvayur temple

Darshan will not be allowed at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, till further notice. However, pre-booked weddings will be conducted.

The restrictions have been announced in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 test positivity rate in the Guruvayur municipal area. The area where the temple is situated comes under category C.

New bookings for weddings or darshan will not be allowed. Offerings can be done online.

Daily pujas at the temple will be done, according to a press release issued by the Guruvayur Devaswom.


