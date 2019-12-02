Dangerous ride in boot: MVD serves notice on car owner

The enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) served notice on a youth from Perambra whose car was recently caught on camera on the Thamarassery Ghat Road with two passengers travelling in its boot space in a dangerous manner.

A. Safeer, who reportedly owned the vehicle, was asked to report at the Regional Transport Office in Kozhikode on Monday as part of the investigation into the incident. The MVD took up the case after a short video featuring the thoughtless act of the youths, who even moved the lid of the boot up and down in merriment on the mountain pass, went viral.

Officials said they would initiate action as it involved threat to other motorists on the road.

The vehicle will be impounded if the owner fails to appear before the Regional Transport Officer on Monday, they added.

It was another traveller from Kalpetta who captured the illegal act on his mobile phone. The enforcement wing received it on Saturday night. The video had been circulated widely by social media users. The police too had circulated it to expose the reckless act.