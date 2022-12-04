Dangerous motor stunt: MVD to suspend licence of 20 students

December 04, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Reckless driving on Karanthur college ground as part of football World Cup celebrations prompts authorities to impose a fine of ₹6,000 on each.

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has initiated steps to suspend the driving licence of 20 students who recently took part in a dangerous motor stunt at the Markaz College of Arts and Science at Karanthur as part of a celebration by football fans. Show-cause notices have already been sent to the accused students who took part in the show on motorbikes and four-wheelers last week.

MVD officials say all of them have been imposed a fine of ₹6,000 each. Other legal actions too are on the cards. A total fine of ₹1.20 lakh has been collected from the participants of the show, they said.

‘Without consent’

The students hosted the show without the consent of the college authorities. Their plan was to celebrate the ongoing football World Cup with the support of amateur riders. The participants had also carried the flags of various countries to draw the crowd.

There were nine cars and 10 motorbikes on the college ground for the show. The vehicles were identified using closed circuit television camera visuals. Action was taken as the students were found driving the vehicles dangerously, with open doors. A few had also travelled in the boot space of the cars.

According to MVD sources, two of the students had even fallen down during the show. The details were collected with the support of a few local residents who witnessed it, they said.

Vehicles impounded

It was the third such major incident in the district in which students challenged the safety rules with dangerous stunts on the campus. The MVD had carried out a special checking drive to expose mechanically altered vehicles. Many altered vehicles had also been impounded during the flash inspections carried out in some campuses and schools.

