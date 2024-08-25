ADVERTISEMENT

Dangerous driving lands five students in police custody in Kasaragod

Updated - August 25, 2024 11:35 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 11:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajapuram police have detained five students from Karnataka involved in a dangerous car ride similar to the one that led to the death of a student last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police also seized the car in which the students were travelling.

Local residents, who captured the students on video, alerted the police. The video showed the youths travelling at high speed with one of them sitting in the car’s open trunk. The footage, recorded by passengers in a following vehicle, led to the prompt intervention of the police.

The Rajapuram police took the students into custody in Malakal. The police have warned of stricter measures to prevent such dangerous activities in the future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US