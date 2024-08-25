Dangerous driving lands five students in police custody in Kasaragod

The Rajapuram police have detained five students from Karnataka involved in a dangerous car ride similar to the one that led to the death of a student last week.

The police also seized the car in which the students were travelling.

Local residents, who captured the students on video, alerted the police. The video showed the youths travelling at high speed with one of them sitting in the car’s open trunk. The footage, recorded by passengers in a following vehicle, led to the prompt intervention of the police.

The Rajapuram police took the students into custody in Malakal. The police have warned of stricter measures to prevent such dangerous activities in the future.