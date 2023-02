March 01, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Dancer and presenter Sheeba Shyamaprasad died here on Tuesday. She was 58.

Sheeba was the wife of film director Shyamaprasad.

A bank employee, she was ill and died in a private hospital in the city. She is survived by her husband and children Vishnu and Sivakami. She was an announcer in Doordarshan before joining SBT. She has also dubbed for films.

Cremation will be held at Santhikavadam, Thycaud, at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday.