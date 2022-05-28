Dance workshop gets under way

‘Poetics of Gesture’ is led by Brigitte Chataignier

An international workshop on dance organised by Alliance Française de Trivandrum began at the Bharat Bhavan on Friday.

The two-day workshop, titled 'Poetics of Gesture', is led by French dancer Brigitte Chataignier and is open to dancers, actors and researchers in dance. The workshop will end on Saturday.

Born in France, Ms. Chataignier is trained in classical and contemporary dance. She began studying Mohiniyattam in 1987 at the Kerala Kalamandalam. In 1995, she founded Cie Prana to promote Kerala artforms and also to work on projects on related themes.

Those who wish to register for the workshop may contact 96565 73538 or email culture.trivandrum@afindia.org.