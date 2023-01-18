ADVERTISEMENT

Dance performance to be presented by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi on Friday

January 18, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI 

Jayachandran Palazhy, artistic director of Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts in Bengaluru, to offer visual presentation on contemporary somatic expressions on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

‘Ashareeravāni: Sound without body’, a triple bill dance production jointly done by the Japan Foundation, New Delhi, and Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts in Bengaluru, will be presented by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi at AJ Hall on Friday at 6.30 p.m.  

Entry is through passes, available at the Lalithakala Akademi and at the venue from 11 a.m. on Friday.  

On Thursday, Jayachandran Palazhy, artistic director of Attakkalari, will offer a visual presentation on contemporary somatic expressions at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery at 6.30 p.m.

