Dams open in Pathanamthitta as panic gives way to relief

Water level in the Pampa did not rise alarmingly as feared

The panic over discharging of excess water from the Kakki–Anathodu and Pampa reservoirs through the Pampa gave way to relief on Monday with the water level in all major rivers of Pathanamthitta continuing to ease.

As announced earlier, four gates of the Kakki-Anathodu reservoir was opened at 11 a.m. during the day, causing a discharge of 72 cumecs. Later in the day, the authorities also opened two shutters of the Pampa dam to release 30 cumecs water through the same water body. Water level in the Pampa, however, did not rise alarmingly as feared in the absence of further rainfall.

Both Kakki-Anathodu and Pampa dams are part of the Sabarigiri Hydroelectric project, which is the second biggest hydroelectric project in Kerala.

Earlier in the day, the District Collector Divya S. Iyer had urged the people from plying the Palliyodams or other ferry boats along the Pampa. Prior to opening the dams, the local bodies along the river banks also issued alerts to the people through mike announcement.

The Irrigation department has been tasked to monitor water level in the river issue alerts in case of a sudden rise in water level. The district administration, on its part, has entrusted tehsildars, village officers, and panchayat secretaries to coordinate the rescue and relief operations. The divisional forest officers and scheduled caste and scheduled tribal development officers concerned have been directed to shift the people living inside the forest to the relief camps in case of emergencies.

Water level in the Manimala and Achencoil rivers, which had flown over the warning level a few days ago, too reported a steady decline throughout the day.

With the floodwater gradually receding from the Upper Kuttanad villages, people have begun returning to their homes from flood relief camps. As on Monday evening, the number of camps in Pathanamthitta stood at 48, which accommodated 2,012 persons.