Dams in Pathanamthitta increase water discharge

A view of the Kurumbanmuzhy causeway across the Pampa which has been taken over by floodwaters for two weeks. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

August 09, 2022 19:52 IST

With no respite in the inflow of water to the Kakki-Anathodu and the Pampa reservoirs, authorities on Tuesday began releasing more volume of water from the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project .

Officials said two shutters of the Pampa dam were raised to 45 c.m from 30 c.m to increase the discharge of water to 38 cumecs. Likewise, four gates of the Kakki-Anathodu reservoirs were being raised up to 120 cm each to increase the release of water to 175 cumecs.

The water discharged from the Kakki dam reached the Pampa -Triveni in two hours and Ranni after six hours.

Meanwhile, the Pathamthitta Collector has declared a holiday on Wednesday for educational institutions in which relief camps are functioning.